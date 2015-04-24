BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Victoria Properties A/S <VIPRO.CO >:
* Said on Thursday that the company had entered into agreement on sale of Neue Stadtmitte Kelkheim property
* Said sale price is 42.7 million euros ($46.49 million) net, representing gain of 200,000 euros when compared to property's book value as per Dec. 31, 2014
* The buyer is German pension fund
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: [VIPRO.CO ] ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.