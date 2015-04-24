April 24 AstraZeneca media conference call:

* CEO says no comment on Pfizer, completely focused on developing pipeline

* CEO says has nothing against large m&a but smaller acquisitions more realistic for company

* CEO says Celgene deal will bring PD-L1 to patients much faster

* CEO says Celgene deal will unlock value that AZ could not unlock by itself

* CEO says will have to price immuno-oncology combinations at appropriate level to maximise access

* CEO says immuno-oncology is a marathon, not easy to see who will ultimately be successful

* CEO says previous forecasts for cancer drug sales in 2023 did not include blood cancers, so Celgene deal offers upside

* Exec says potential of blood cancer treatments is about 40 percent of entire cancer market Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ben Hirschler)