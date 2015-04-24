April 24 AstraZeneca media conference
call:
* CEO says no comment on Pfizer, completely focused on
developing pipeline
* CEO says has nothing against large m&a but smaller
acquisitions more realistic for company
* CEO says Celgene deal will bring PD-L1 to patients much
faster
* CEO says Celgene deal will unlock value that AZ could not
unlock by itself
* CEO says will have to price immuno-oncology combinations
at appropriate level to maximise access
* CEO says immuno-oncology is a marathon, not easy to see
who will ultimately be successful
* CEO says previous forecasts for cancer drug sales in 2023
did not include blood cancers, so Celgene deal offers upside
* Exec says potential of blood cancer treatments is about 40
percent of entire cancer market
