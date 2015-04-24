UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 24 Luxottica Group Spa CEO Adil Mehboob Khan says
* Company has "very robust" cash position for acquisition and always monitoring the market
* Looking mainly at emerging markets but company's portfolio already "very strong"
* Luxottica would only go for "important" target or one that helps it "to learn something" Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.