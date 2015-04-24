BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Caisse Regionale De Credit Agricole Mutuel Sud Rhone Alpes :
* Reports Q1 net banking income 98.3 million euros ($106.54 million) versus 109.2 million euros a year ago
* Q1 consolidated net income group share 17.9 million euros versus 31.8 million euros a year ago
* Solvency ratio (CRD4) at 31 of December was 15.5 percent, composed entirely of core tier 1
* Net banking income should remain stable during 2015
* Confirms FY 2015 net income on a level of 100 million euros
Source text: bit.ly/1DXWWrR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9227 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.