BRIEF-SK D&D says issuance of 5.4 mln bonus shares
* Says an issuance to all shareholders in a ratio of 0.5:1(0.5 bonus shares for each share held) to shareholders recorded on April 10
April 24 Acanthe Developpement SE :
* FY revenue 10.9 million euros ($11.8 million) versus 10.4 million euros year ago
* FY net income group share 1.5 million euros versus loss of 4.8 million euros year ago
* NAV per share at Dec 31, 2014 was 1.2882 euros
MADRID, March 25 A Madrid court has thrown out a lawsuit brought by Spanish power company Iberdrola against state-controlled lender Bankia over its ill-fated 2011 stock market listing, according to a ruling seen by Reuters.