UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 29 IVS Group SA :
* Said on Tuesday that its subsidiary IVS Italia completed the acquisition of the businesses of two regional vending operators in the south of Italy
* The two acquisitions consist of PAG MAGIC Srl in Calabria and ALL BREAKS Srl in Puglia
* The provisional value of the deal is 2.5 million euros ($2.74 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9123 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources