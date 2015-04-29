April 29 IVS Group SA :

* Said on Tuesday that its subsidiary IVS Italia completed the acquisition of the businesses of two regional vending operators in the south of Italy

* The two acquisitions consist of PAG MAGIC Srl in Calabria and ALL BREAKS Srl in Puglia

* The provisional value of the deal is 2.5 million euros ($2.74 million)

($1 = 0.9123 euros)