April 29 Solutions 30 SE :

* Reported on Tuesday Q1 2015 consolidated, unaudited revenue totaling 29.5 million euros, up 8.7 pct year-on-year

* Expects a strong uptrend in activity over H2, boosted by the ramp-up of a major contract closed in Q1 with a leading European broadband Internet infrastructure provider

* Strengthens the outlook for profitable growth over full FY 2015

