April 29

* Said on Tuesday closed a reverse auction directed at its creditors and repurchased 58.5 million euros ($64.2 million) of its own debt

* Average discount was 0.195 euro per each 1 euro, that is a discount price of 80.5 percent

* Says in this operation used funds obtained from sale of shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA

($1 = 0.9113 euros)