BRIEF-BrainCool System approved for marketing and sales in Australia
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
April 29 Amplifon SpA :
* Q1 net profit of 3.5 million euros ($3.85 million) versus 10 million euros year ago
* Q1 EBITDA of 30.3 million euros versus 18.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue of 231.3 million euros versus 188.3 million euros year ago
* Sees revenue growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9090 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction