April 29 Sorin SpA :

* Q1 2015 EBIT of 1.9 million euros ($2.09 million) versus 14.2 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 net loss of 1.5 million euros versus profit of 9.9 million euros year ago

* Q1 2015 revenue of 189.4 million euros versus 176.3 million euros year ago

* Sees revenue growth of about 2 percent to 3 percent in Q2

* Sees acceleration of revenue growth in H2, in particular Q4