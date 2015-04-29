BRIEF-BrainCool System approved for marketing and sales in Australia
* THE THERAPEUTIC GOODS ADMINISTRATION (TGA) IN AUSTRALIA HAS APPROVED BRAINCOOL SYSTEM FOR MARKETING AND SALES IN AUSTRALIA
April 29 Sorin SpA :
* Q1 2015 EBIT of 1.9 million euros ($2.09 million) versus 14.2 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 net loss of 1.5 million euros versus profit of 9.9 million euros year ago
* Q1 2015 revenue of 189.4 million euros versus 176.3 million euros year ago
* Sees revenue growth of about 2 percent to 3 percent in Q2
* Sees acceleration of revenue growth in H2, in particular Q4
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study
* Allergan and Zeltiq announce expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for pending transaction