April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Pearson Funding Five Plc

Guarantor Pearson Plc

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 06, 2025

Coupon 1.375 pct

Issue price 99.926

Reoffer price 99.926

Yield 1.383 pct

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 113.7bp

Over the 0.5 pct due 2025 DBR

Payment Date May 06, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas , Citi & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's) & BBB+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1228153661

