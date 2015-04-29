Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank Corp

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date May 07, 2022

Coupon 0.375 pct

Issue price 99.649

Reoffer price 99.649

Yield 0.426 pct

Spread 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.3bp

Over the 2.0 pct Due 2022 DBR

Payment Date May 07, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas , Citi, Credit Suisse, Davy & UniCredit

Ratings A1 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law Irish

ISIN XS1228148158

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)