Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bank of Ireland Mortgage Bank Corp
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date May 07, 2022
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.649
Reoffer price 99.649
Yield 0.426 pct
Spread 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 40.3bp
Over the 2.0 pct Due 2022 DBR
Payment Date May 07, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas , Citi, Credit Suisse, Davy & UniCredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Irish
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law Irish
ISIN XS1228148158
