BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson reports CFO retirement
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017
April 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date May 8, 2025
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price 99.105
Reoffer price 99.105
Yield 4.11 pct
Spread 208 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Treasury
Payment Date May 8, 2015
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC, CITI & Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's) & BBB- (Fitch)
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
* Soci Inc - has closed an $8.5 million series A financing round co-led by vertical venture partners and Grayhawk capital Source text for Eikon:
* Board recommends cash dividend of 0.5 riyal per share for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2o6i9j3) Further company coverage: