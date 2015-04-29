DUBLIN, April 29 Ulster Bank's standard variable
rate mortgages are not overpriced, the chief executive of RBS'
Irish unit said on Wednesday, signalling that the bank
will resist pressure from the Irish government to cut rates.
Ireland's finance minister Michael Noonan said on Tuesday
that he will ask the country's banks to cut the cost of variable
rate mortgages and expects them to follow such a recommendation,
increasing tension between the government and the banks.
Ulster Bank chief executive Jim Brown told a parliamentary
committee that the cost of providing mortgage finance in Ireland
was substantially higher compared with other markets in which
Ulster Bank and RBS operate.
"In this context, we do not believe that our SVR is
overpriced," Brown said, listing the cost of the bank's capital,
funding, operations, compliance, management of mortgage arrears,
credit losses and levies.
"Unless these come down, our standard variable rate mortgage
won't come down."
The government, which is the majority shareholder of Allied
Irish Banks, permanent TSB and controls 14
percent of Bank of Ireland, is due to have talks on
variable rate mortgages with local banks, including Ulster and
the Irish unit of KBC.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens)