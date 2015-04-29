BRIEF-Tanger increases dividend 5.4 pct
* Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc says board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3425 per share for q1 ended March 31, 2017
April 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says in slides on its website:
* Consolidation is key to fixing problem of excessive cost of capital in auto industry
* Company is raising the debate not to change current five-year investment plan or to put FCA up for sale
* Single purpose projects, JVs are helpful but not enough to fix auto industry problems
* Large scale integrations needed to unleash full potential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (reoporitng by Milan newsroom)
* PPG acquires remaining interest in IVC joint venture in Asia
* Roger Millay, Willis Towers Watson's chief financial officer, will be voluntarily retiring, effective October 2, 2017