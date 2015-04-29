April 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles says in slides on its website:

* Consolidation is key to fixing problem of excessive cost of capital in auto industry

* Company is raising the debate not to change current five-year investment plan or to put FCA up for sale

* Single purpose projects, JVs are helpful but not enough to fix auto industry problems

* Large scale integrations needed to unleash full potential