Apr 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Talent Yield (Euro) Limited

(Talent Yield)

Guarantor Beijing Enterprises Holdings Limited

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 07,2020

Coupon 1.435 pct

Issue price 99.914

Reoffer price 99.914

Reoffer yield 1.453 pct

Spread 120 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 155.8 bps

Over April 2020 OBL #171

Payment Date May 07,2015

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, UBS & ANZ

Ratings A3(stable)(Moody's) & BBB+(stable)(S&P)

Listing ISE listings

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1224976826

