Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 29 Login People SA :
* Reports full year revenue of 226,000 euros ($252,442) versus 88,000 euros a year ago
* Full year net loss is 1.7 million euros versus loss of 1.5 million euros a year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)