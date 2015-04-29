BRIEF-Shandong Gold Mining buys stake in Barrick Gold's Veladero mine
* Says it buys 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold's Veladero gold mine in Argentina for $960 million
April 29 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Director Richard Palmer told a post-results conference call:
* 2015 will be a difficult year for Maserati
* expects Maserati to hit similar volumes this year to 2014
* Maserati's SUV model, the Levante, to come 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Cardiome's partner steadymed announces successful completion of trevyent clinical validation study
* Ant Financial Services Group says issued letter to Moneygram Community as it relates to Ant Financial's agreement to merge with Moneygram