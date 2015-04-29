April 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Republic of Portugal

****

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 2.0 billion euro

Maturity Date October 15, 2025

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 106.408

Yield 2.182 pct

Spread 155 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN PTOTEKOE0011

****

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Febuary 15, 2045

Coupon 4.100 pct

Reoffer price 118.530

Yield 3.133 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Midswaps

ISIN PTOTEBOE0020

****

Common Terms

Payment Date May 07, 2015

Lead Manager(s) BARC, CITI, HSBC, NOVO, RBS, SG CIB

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's), BB (S&P) &

BB+ (Fitch)

Listing MTS, BrokerTec, BGC-eSpeed & Euronext Lisbon

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 0.01

Governing Law Portuguese

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)