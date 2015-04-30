BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA (GPW SA) :
* Reports Q1 revenue of 88.2 million zlotys ($24.5 million) versus 86.5 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 operating profit was 48.1 million zlotys versus 41.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 38.4 million zlotys versus 37.6 million zlotys year on year
* Q1 EBITDA 54.3 million zlotys versus 49.1 million zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.6062 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04062017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.