BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 IKF SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that it signed a preliminary contract to sell 95 percent of share capital in Milliora Finanzia SpA
* The deal value is 950,000 euros ($1 million)
* IKF will keep 5 percent of shares in Milliora Finanzia SpA
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.