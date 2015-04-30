April 30 IKF SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that it signed a preliminary contract to sell 95 percent of share capital in Milliora Finanzia SpA

* The deal value is 950,000 euros ($1 million)

* IKF will keep 5 percent of shares in Milliora Finanzia SpA

