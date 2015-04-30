BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
STOCKHOLM, April 30 Vostok Nafta says about portfolio company Avito:
* Q1 revenues of RUB 1 207mln (USD 20.6mln), up 42 % compared with the first quarter 2014 (RUB 852mln)
* Q1 adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.4% or RUB 560mln (USD 9.6mln)
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.