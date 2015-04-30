Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 30 ICT Automatisering NV :
* Q1 revenue 17.1 million euros ($18.96 million) versus 16.0 million euros year ago
* Q1 operating result 1.3 million euros versus 1.1 million euros year ago
* Expects for 2015 a further improvement in the operating profit compared with 2014
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9020 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)