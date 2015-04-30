BRIEF-Hisense becomes official sponsor of 2018 FIFA World Cup
* Hisense - Official sponsor of the 2018 Fifa World Cup, becoming first Chinese consumer electronics brand to sponsor the tournament
April 30 Digital Magics SpA :
* Said on Wednesday that the shareholders approved two capital increases
* It approved a divisible share capital increase of up to 4,999,000 euros ($5.6 million), share premiums and tranches included, for a maximum of 1,250,000 new ordinary shares
* It approved a divisible share capital increase of 2 million euros, share premium included, for a maximum of 400,000 new ordinary shares, option rights excluded
* 2-million-euro capital increase to be part of a stock option plan to be offered to the directors, managers, employees and associates of the company and its subsidiaries
* Ballard inks $11m deal with Broad-Ocean for 200 fuel cell engines in China market
FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: RBI releases monetary policy statement in Mumbai.