April 30 Digital Bros SpA :

* Said on Wednesday that its subsidiary 505 Games acquired exclusive rights to the console version of the videogame "OVERKILL's The Walking Dead" from Starbreeze

* The investment for the lifetime console rights will be $10 million

* The videogame is expected to be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One during 2016

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)