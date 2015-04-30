April 30Macintosh Retail Group :

* Announced on Wednesday an agreement with Ofa Bamberg on the sale of 100 pct of the shares in Nea International BV

* Says sale will have a retroactive effect to January 1, 2015 and will lead to a transaction result for Macintosh of about 15 million euros ($16.66 million)

Source text: bit.ly/1OHhpcG

($1 = 0.9003 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)