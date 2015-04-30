April 30 Hesse Newman Capital AG :

* Said on Wednesday got new majority shareholder

* SBW Schweizer Beteiligungs-Werte AG said it acquired all shares of shareholdres Marc Driessen and Marcus Simon and then sold entire stake of Hesse Newman Capital AG of 1,679,736 shares

* Said the buyer was HSL Vermoegensverwaltung GmbH, that would thus hold 84 pct of shares of Hesse Newman Capital AG

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)