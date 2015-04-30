April 30 Powszechne Towarzystwo Inwestycyjne SA (PTI SA) :

* Said on Wednesday that on April 22 Amida Capital Sp. z o.o. SKA sold shares of the company and decreased its stake in company to 0.05 percent (7,216 shares)

* Prior to the transaction, Amida Capital held 9.85 percent stake in the company (1,428,216 shares) Source text for Eikon:

(Gdynia Newsroom)