April 30 Ossur hf :

* Reported on Wednesday Q1 sales of $114 million versus $121 million year ago

* Q1 EBITDA up by 3 pct to $21 million

* Sees 2015 total sales growth LCY in the range of 4-6 pct

* Sees 2015 organic sales growth LCY in the range of 3-5 pct

* Sees 2015 EBITDA margin in the range of 20-21 pct of sales

* Sees capital expenditures in the range of 2.5-3.5 pct of sales

