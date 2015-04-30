April 30 Eqology ASA :

* Said on Wednesday, had signed an agreement to refinance short-term debt totalling 7.3 million Norwegian crowns by conversion to long-term debt

* As compensation for extension the maturity of these loans, it is agreed that lenders will be entitled to convert their loans to shares

* This right has to be exercised by Dec. 31, 2016

