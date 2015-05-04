Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4 Reditus Sociedade Gestora de Participacoes Sociais SA :
* Announced on Thursday FY 2014 results
* FY net profit of 417,921 euros ($468,113) vs 460,450 euros year ago
* FY operating revenues of 120 million euros vs 112.7 million euros year ago
* FY EBITDA of 11.5 million euros vs 11.7 million euros year ago
* Net debt at end-Dec. down to 63.5 million euros (66.4 million euros year ago)
Source text: bit.ly/1EKwrqg
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)