UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 4 Harper Hygienics SA :
* Said on Thursday that expects to report Q1 2015 revenue down 16 percent year on year
* Sees Q1 EBIT of 50,000 zlotys ($13,789) versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Sees Q1 EBITDA of 2.4 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Expects to report Q1 consolidated sales revenue much lower than in previous quarters due to lower sales in Russia and Ukraine and overall macroeconomics situation on these markets
* Russia and Ukraine historically represent 20 percent of the company's total sales
* The sales of the company's products in Russia and Ukraine is down 80 percent year on year and represent about 5 percent of the total sales revenue in Q1
* As a result, to maintain its presence on Russian and Ukrainian markets, the company changed its Ukrainian distributor and product packaging and marketing for Russian market
* Company plans to activate its sales on other export markets in Western Europe and Middle East
* Plans to negotiate its debt with BZWBK SA bank and bondholders
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 3.6262 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources