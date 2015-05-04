May 4 Harper Hygienics SA :

* Said on Thursday that expects to report Q1 2015 revenue down 16 percent year on year

* Sees Q1 EBIT of 50,000 zlotys ($13,789) versus 2.1 million zlotys a year ago

* Sees Q1 EBITDA of 2.4 million zlotys versus 4.3 million zlotys a year ago

* Expects to report Q1 consolidated sales revenue much lower than in previous quarters due to lower sales in Russia and Ukraine and overall macroeconomics situation on these markets

* Russia and Ukraine historically represent 20 percent of the company's total sales

* The sales of the company's products in Russia and Ukraine is down 80 percent year on year and represent about 5 percent of the total sales revenue in Q1

* As a result, to maintain its presence on Russian and Ukrainian markets, the company changed its Ukrainian distributor and product packaging and marketing for Russian market

* Company plans to activate its sales on other export markets in Western Europe and Middle East

* Plans to negotiate its debt with BZWBK SA bank and bondholders

