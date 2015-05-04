Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 4Nauka-Svyaz :
* Reported on Thursday FY 2014 revenue of 1.02 billion roubles ($19.77 million) versus 1.07 billion roubles year ago
* FY 2014 net profit attributable to shareholders of 21.1 million roubles versus 699,000 roubles year ago
Source text: bit.ly/1FK39tW
Further company coverage:
($1 = 51.6000 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)