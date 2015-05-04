EMERGING MARKETS-Mexico peso gains on central bank intervention as Fed eyed

By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, April 5 The Mexican peso led gains among Latin American currencies on Wednesday, supported by market intervention by its central bank ahead of the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes. The Banco de Mexico fully rolled over $500 million worth of currency hedging instruments originally sold a month ago to stem a slump in the currency. The peso is now up 11 percent so far this year, rebounding from all-time lows in 2