May 4 Luxottica Chief Executive Adil Mehboob-Khan tells an analyst call:

* Has strong cash position that it wants to use for "meaningful and strategic" acquisitions

* It is scanning the market and engaged in conversations and may have news on that in the next six to 12 months

* Looking at acquisitions that reinforce group's position in emerging markets or help it learn something new like Glasses.com

* Can meet all of its goals through organic growth and current brand portfolio

* Decisions on dividends would not necessarily be held hostage to M&A moves

