BRIEF-Prometic completes filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application with U.S. FDA
* Prometic completes the filing of its plasminogen Biologics license application ("BLA") with the U.S. FDA
May 5Cellectis SA :
* Announces subsidiary Cellectis plant sciences changed its corporate name to Calyxt
* Company will use new name as of May 5
* Says its net profit up 30.2 percent y/y at 557.5 million yuan ($80.86 million) in 2016
* Has sold its ten percent holding in Brilliant Hallmark for a consideration of four million shares of co