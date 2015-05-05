May 5 Datagroup AG :

* H1 sales of 78.4 million euros ($87.28 million)(year ago 79.1 million euros)

* H1 EBITDA up 18.5 percent to 7.3 million euros

* Confirms forecast for full year

* H1 EBIT rose sharply from 3.3 million euros year ago to 4.5 million euros (+ 37.5 pct)

* Expects full year 2014/2015 revenue of more than 155 million euros and EBITDA of more than 15 million euros

* H1 net profit amounted to 2.5 million euros