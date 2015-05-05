BRIEF-Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
May 5 Leone Film Group SpA :
* Said on Monday that it signed a distribution agreement with Medusa Film
* Three films produced in the United States to be released in Italian cinemas: Big Friendly Giant, Deepwater Horizon, and Now You See Me 2
* Films are planned to be distributed during 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE, tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes