May 5 Basilea Pharmaceutica AG :

* Said on Monday it reported start of first-in-human phase 1 oncology study with oral panRAF kinase inhibitor

* Said open-label dose-escalation phase 1 study is designed to investigate the safety and tolerability of once-daily oral doses of BAL3833/CCT3833 in adult patients with advanced solid tumors

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)