May 5 Sumol+Compal SA :

* Said on Monday that it had deliberated a capital reduction by means of cancellation of 35,531,373 shares with nominal value of 1 euro ($1.11)

* As of May 11 it will pay to its shareholders 1 euro net resulting from the capital reduction

* Shares will be traded ex-right to the payment resulting from the capital reduction as of May 7

Source text: bit.ly/1GXiqsL

($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)