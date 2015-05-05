BRIEF-Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
(Refiles BRIEF to add source text.)
May 5 Forestlight Entertainment AB :
* Planned acquisition of Wifog through a non-cash issue is canceled
* Says does not rule out that the acquisition of Wifog will be carried out
* Is also looking for alternatives to implement the planned change of business focus, will publish more information as soon as possible
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Contagious Gaming announces restructuring of its European operations
* FY ended Dec 2016 revenue 11.32 billion shillings versus 12.34 billion shillings year ago
* Martin Vial, who heads French state holding agency APE, tells Le Monde newspaper in an interview that APE could sell off more state holdings in companies or buy more stakes