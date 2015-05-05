(Refiles BRIEF to add source text.)

May 5 Forestlight Entertainment AB :

* Planned acquisition of Wifog through a non-cash issue is canceled

* Says does not rule out that the acquisition of Wifog will be carried out

* Is also looking for alternatives to implement the planned change of business focus, will publish more information as soon as possible

