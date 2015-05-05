May 5 Sumol+Compal SA :

* Said on Monday it had deliberated share capital reduction to 96.0 million euros ($106.5 million) from 100.1 million euros by means of cancellation of 4,061,763 own shares

* It also deliberated share capital reduction by 35,531,373 euros by means of cancellation of 35,531,373 shares

* Consequently, share capital of the company became of 60,499,364 euros

* It also deliberated distribution of free reserves in the gross amount of 0.14 euro per share, to be paid to its shareholders after one month from the date of registration of company's capital reduction

