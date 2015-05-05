May 5 Remedis SA :

* Said on Monday that it acquired a 16 percent stake in a newly established limited liability unit

* The nominal value of 16 percent share in capital is 16,000 zlotys ($4,407)

* The new company will be engaged in renovation and refurbishment works necessary to adapt the facility to its operating activities, which is expected to start at second half of 2016

* The unit plans to carry out long-term care home for the elderly and its majority shareholder is a religious order Zakon Poslugujacych Chorym Ojcowie Kamilianie

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 3.6310 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)