** Spirent Communications, a British provider of telecoms testing services, falls as much as 4.6 pct, one of the top percentage losers on the LSE

** Q1 order intake falls 2 pct to $99.4 mln

** Q1 revenue falls 14 pct as many orders were received too late in the quarter to be converted into revenue

** "Due to the weak Q1, we expect consensus EBITA for FY'15 to be trimmed by c. 5 pct," Liberum analysts write in a note (RM:aastha.agnihotri.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)