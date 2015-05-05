May 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it decided to suspend trading of shares of AB Agrowill Group, Belvedere SA, Fenghua Soletech AG, JJ AUTO AG, Sadovaya Group SA, WESTA ISIC SA to the end of the trading day following the date on which the companies will publish financial reports for FY 2014

(Gdynia Newsroom)