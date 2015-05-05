May 5 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Monday that it decided to suspend trading of shares of Ideon SA and Dolnoslaskie Surowce Skalne SA w upadlosci likwidacyjnej (DDS) until the end of May 15

* WSE decided to suspend trading of shares of Cash Flow SA and Alterco SA until the end of day on June 4

