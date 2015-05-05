May 5 Mobile Loyalty Holding AB :

* Carries out first part in undergoing private placement of 7.5 million Swedish crowns ($892,336.61)

* Reports conversion of loans into shares of 5.2 million crowns incl. interest rate

* In total the company issues 20.8 million new shares for conversion of loan and 18,319,808 shares for share issue

* In total generates proceeds of 4,579,952 crowns and the company's equity is strengthened by 5.2 million crowns

