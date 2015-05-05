Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
May 5 Rai Way SpA :
* Q1 EBITDA 26.1 million euros ($29.12 million)versus 25.1 million euros year ago
* Q1 net profit 9.3 million euros versus 7.6 million euros year ago
* Q1 revenue 52.4 million versus 51.8 million euros year ago
* Outlook for full year 2015, disclosed to market on March 12 is confirmed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8962 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)