May 05 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower RELX CAPITAL INC

(Reed Elsevier)

Guarantor Reed Elsevier PLC &

Reed Elsevier NV

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date May 12,2025

Coupon 1.300 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date May 12,2015

Lead Manager(s) BAML, CITI & JPM

Ratings Baa1(Moody's), BBB+(S&P) &

BBB+(Fitch)

Listing NYSE

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law NY

