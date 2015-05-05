BRIEF-Northeast Pharma returns to profit in 2016, plans share placement, tech upgrade
* Says it returns to net profit of 23.8 million yuan ($3.45 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 384.4 million yuan year ago
May 5 Plant Advanced Technologies SA :
* Announced on Monday that it has discovered a family of molecules which can be used for skin whitening
* Discovery was made using its Target Binding technology
* Said it has signed three new research and development agreements
* Confirmed that it has established a biopesticides partnership with a global chemicals group
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Wednesday:
April 5 Acorda Therapeutics Inc will cut nearly 20 percent of its workforce as part of a cost reduction plan, the company said on Wednesday, less than a week after losing certain patents for its multiple sclerosis (MS) drug, Ampyra.