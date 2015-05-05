May 5 Plant Advanced Technologies SA :

* Announced on Monday that it has discovered a family of molecules which can be used for skin whitening

* Discovery was made using its Target Binding technology

* Said it has signed three new research and development agreements

* Confirmed that it has established a biopesticides partnership with a global chemicals group

